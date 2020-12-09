UPDATE: Person detained after man, woman found dead at home near Lindale

Scene where man was found, woman injured and later died.

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – A person of interest has been detained in connection with the deaths of two people at a home near Lindale.

Smith County deputies and state troopers responding to a 911 call at 1 a.m. came to a mobile home at 19749 CR 431 (Jim Hogg Road) and found a man dead on the ground and woman unconscious nearby.

The woman was flown to a hospital and died later.

Officers on the scene said that a white pickup truck was running and that a man had run away from the home, said Larry Christian, SO spokesman.

Christian did not offer information about the person of interest or the nature of the victims’ injuries.