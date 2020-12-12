AMBER ALERT: A 6-year-old Texas girl is missing, may have been abducted

BELLS, Texas (KETK) — An Amber Alert was issued Saturday morning for a 6-year-old girl who may have been abducted in Bells, Texas, a town in Grayson County. The alert said that Kobie Shay Holiman could be in danger.
Holiman is 3-feet 8-inches tall and weighs approximately 39 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.
Authorities also have released information on two people — Kindel Kody Holiman, 29, and Jaydn Faith Muller, 27 — who are possibly involved with girl’s disappearance.
Holiman and Muller were last seen in Bells in a maroon 2020 Ford Explorer with temporary license plates.
He is 6-feet 2-inches tall, weighs 300 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5-feet 5-inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Those with information can call the Bells Police Department. at 903-813-4411.