AMBER ALERT: A 6-year-old Texas girl is missing, may have been abducted

BELLS, Texas (KETK) — An Amber Alert was issued Saturday morning for a 6-year-old girl who may have been abducted in Bells, Texas, a town in Grayson County. The alert said that Kobie Shay Holiman could be in danger.

Holiman is 3-feet 8-inches tall and weighs approximately 39 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

People of interest in disappearance of child from Bells, Texas

Authorities also have released information on two people — Kindel Kody Holiman, 29, and Jaydn Faith Muller, 27 — who are possibly involved with girl’s disappearance.

Holiman and Muller were last seen in Bells in a maroon 2020 Ford Explorer with temporary license plates.

He is 6-feet 2-inches tall, weighs 300 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5-feet 5-inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Those with information can call the Bells Police Department. at 903-813-4411.