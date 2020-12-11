Body pulled from submerged car in Nacogdoches is woman who’s been missing for days

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman who drowned when her car plunged into a pond as the missing person they were searching for.

Jacquelin Patricio-Vazquez, 38, was reported missing by family members on Dec. 1.

After learning that Patricio-Vazquez had been seen at the Pine Creek Country Inn, 341 Pine Creek Road, Nacogdoches police officers on Tuesday using a drone found a car submerged in a pond nearby, said the information.

The Nacogdoches Fire Department dive team and investigators from the Sheriff’s Office responded and identified the body inside as Patricio-Vazquez.

Evidence indicated that she ran off the road and struck a pole before plunging into the pond, said the sheriff’s office. The accident is now believed to have occurred on the night of Nov. 30.

A justice of the peace has ordered an autopsy and the investigation continues.

