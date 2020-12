ARP, Texas (KETK) – Several fire departments are responding to a house fire in the Arp area Friday night.

The house is located in the Spring Rock Ranch area on County Road 2222.

A family member said no one was injured in the fire, which engulfed the structure.

Arp, Chapel Hill, Whitehouse and Winona were among the departments on the scene.

At 7:45 p.m., it remained an active fire scene.