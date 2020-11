HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) – Houston police at 3 p.m. were at the scene of a shooting at the Memorial City Mall parking lot.

Mall workers and customers were told to shelter in place, according to initial reports.

At memorial city mall and people start running and a few stores shut their lights off… some people saying shooting at target others saying a bomb, idk but i hate this world — yesenia (@yeseniasrsg) November 1, 2020

Houston Police are at the scene. They said it appears to be an exchange of gunfire between 2 people. Officers will develop suspect information.

Chief ⁦@ArtAcevedo⁩ & Exec Asst Chief ⁦@TroyFinner⁩ at shooting scene outside Target store at 984 Gessner about 225pm. Appears to involve exchange of gunfire between 2 individuals. Neither believed shot. Officers are developing suspect info. No threat at the store. pic.twitter.com/RAHC0IrIrR — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 1, 2020

No one was injured.

This story is developing, KETK will keep you informed as more information comes out.