Couple at Payne Springs City Hall arrested, including former City Judge, in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people with ties to Payne Springs City Hall were arrested for abuse of office and forgery.

City Council member Michael Steven Juica, 66, and Karen Juica, 59, were jailed Thursday night after an extensive investigation by Sheriff Botie Hillhouse’s office, the Henderson County Attorney’s officer and the Texas Comptroller’s Office.

In addition to being a sitting member of the city council, Michael Juica was also the supervisor for maintenance of vehicles.

Karen Juica was the former City Judge and the current City Secretary until her duties were suspended as the investigation unfolded.

Search warrants for City Hall and a residence were approved by 392nd District Judge Scott McKee and executed earlier this month on Thursday September 10th.

Hillhouse said the investigation by the three law-enforcement agencies is on going.