DPS Trooper Chad Walker passes away after being shot near Mexia

GROESBECK, Texas – Trooper Chad Walker has passed away, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

This was announced on social media Wednesday evening. The department said, “Trooper Walker is a hero who bravely served his community. He died following injuries sustained while on patrol.”

According to DPS, Walker had previously been placed on life support in order to be able to donate his organs.

Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement shortly after DPS announced Walker’s death, asking Texas law enforcement officers to turn on their red and blue flashing lights for one minute at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 1 to honor Trooper Walker.

“Our hearts are with the family and friends of Trooper Walker as they grieve his tragic death in the line of duty. Trooper Walker’s horrific murder is a solemn reminder of the dangers law enforcement officers face every day to keep our communities safe. We will always support law enforcement here in Texas, and we are indebted to the sacrifices that they make to serve and protect their fellow Texans. To honor Trooper Walker and all officers across the Lone Star State, I am asking law enforcement to turn on their red and blue flashing lights for one minute tomorrow afternoon at one o’clock, and I urge my fellow Texans to stand with our police and support them as they work tirelessly to keep our communities safe.” Gov. Abbott

Walker stopped to help a driver in a disabled vehicle on FM 2838 on Friday night when the driver allegedly got out of the vehicle and shot him multiple times.

The alleged shooter was found dead Saturday evening with what police believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Trooper Walker and his wife have a 15-year-old son, twin seven-year-old daughters, and a two-month-old daughter, according to DPS.

A GoFundMe account was created for Walker by Mexia resident Kara Hardin, who said that she has permission of the family to collect funds to assist with medical and travel expenses.

