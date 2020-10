Tyler, TX (KETK) Fire crews are on scene of a structure fire in Tyler this morning. The blaze started in the 1700 block of South Southeast Loop 323.

Southbound lanes of traffic have been shut down on the road as crews battle the fire. It’s unclear how the fire started. No injuries have been reported for the time being.

Authorities are asking motorists to avoid the area. This is a developing story. We will continue to keep you updated as we learn more information.