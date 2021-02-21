Patrick Mahomes is officially a #GirlDad

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Sunday, Patrick Mahomes II announced the birth of his baby girl Sterling Skye Mahomes on his Instagram page.

The East Texas Native and NFL superstar announced he and Brittany Matthews would be having a girl on October 21.

Mahomes and his fiancé Matthews announced earlier in September that they were expecting their first child.

The NFL star was having a solid 2020. After winning the Super Bowl back in February, the first for Kansas City in 50 years, he signed the largest professional sports contract in history.

The contract was a ten-year extension worth $450 million, locking him in for the Chiefs until 2032.