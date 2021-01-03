Suspect in Starrville Church shooting under arrest after high-speed chase ends in Harrison County

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Law officers in Harrison County have captured the suspect in the Sunday morning shooting at Starrville Methodist Church that left one person dead and others injured.

The suspected is described as a 21-year-old black man.

Here is the statement from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

“On Saturday night, a shooting incident with the believed suspect (was involved in) occurred in Tyler. He evaded law enforcement, at that time, however his identity was known and law enforcement continued to search for him.

“This morning, reports of a shooting incident came from the Starrville Methodist Church in Winona, Texas, as well as a stolen vehicle, from that incident. Smith County Sheriff’s Office and DPS found the stolen vehicle and the occupant.

“They attempted to stop the vehicle in Smith County but the driver fled Eastbound on I-20. Longview and Gregg County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the pursuit of the alleged suspect.

“The driver continued at a very high rate of speed over 120 MPH Eastbound on I-20. As they entered Harrison County, Harrison County DPS units and Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted in the pursuit of the vehicle.

“The alleged suspect then exited the highway at Highway 43 and turned North toward Marshall. With the assistance of Marshall PD and Harrison County units, along with OnStar, the vehicle was stopped on Bomar at Meredith Drive in the City of Marshall. The alleged suspect was arrested and a weapon was recovered along with the stolen vehicle.”