Two people killed in wreck near Lindale

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) Two people are dead after a pickup truck crashes in Smith County. Police said the crash happened around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday morning at the intersection of County Road 431 and CR 482 near Lindale.

The driver of a Dodge pickup truck was northbound on CR 431 when they lost control somehow and crashed into a resident’s front yard. The truck hit what police called a “structure similar to a travel trailer”.

There were two people inside of the building as the truck hit it. Both victims died from their injuries. The victims have been identified as 43-year-old Timothy Nelson of Kyle and 23-year-old Shelby Duarte of Mineola.

The driver of the pickup truck was identified as 40-year-old David Reed of Lindale. He was unharmed in the fatal crash. It’s unclear if Reed was impaired in any way behind the wheel. He has not been arrested for the time being.

The crash remains under investigation. We will keep you updated as we learn more.