Watch Now: Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith provides update on Starrville Church shooting

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith is set to provide an update about the Sunday morning shooting at Starrville Methodist Church that left the pastor dead.

A man, whose identity has yet to be released, shot the pastor before services began. The man had hid in the church overnight after being the focus of a manhunt.

Authorities said earlier the suspect wrestled a gun from the pastor, shot him with it and fled down Interstate 20 to Marshall, where he was arrested.

The suspect was shot in the hand while being arrested and taken to a Tyler hospital.

At least one member of the church also was shot and was hospitalized Sunday.