Watch Now: Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith provides update on Starrville Church shooting

Breaking News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith is set to provide an update about the Sunday morning shooting at Starrville Methodist Church that left the pastor dead.

A man, whose identity has yet to be released, shot the pastor before services began. The man had hid in the church overnight after being the focus of a manhunt.

Authorities said earlier the suspect wrestled a gun from the pastor, shot him with it and fled down Interstate 20 to Marshall, where he was arrested.

The suspect was shot in the hand while being arrested and taken to a Tyler hospital.

At least one member of the church also was shot and was hospitalized Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51