Woman dies in head-on collision near Arp involving SUV, 18-wheeler

Workers help clear scene of fatality wreck near Arp.

ARP, Texas (KETK) – A head-on collision involving a SUV and an 18-wheeler Sunday afternoon near Arp has left one person dead.

The accident occurred near the intersection of Highway 135 and County Road 251.

Law officers at the scene said a woman driving the SUV was killed and that the driver of the 18-wheeler did not suffer significant injuries.

A DPS trooper and law officers from several agencies were on the scene throughout the afternoon Sunday.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation

