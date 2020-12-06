Woman dies in head-on collision near Arp involving SUV, 18-wheeler

ARP, Texas (KETK) – A head-on collision involving a SUV and an 18-wheeler Sunday afternoon near Arp has left one person dead.
The accident occurred near the intersection of Highway 135 and County Road 251.
Law officers at the scene said a woman driving the SUV was killed and that the driver of the 18-wheeler did not suffer significant injuries.
A DPS trooper and law officers from several agencies were on the scene throughout the afternoon Sunday.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation