TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas Council of Governments (ETCOG) has announced that seven East Texas counties have fully completed Broadband Action Plans.

Four additional counties are awaiting final edits and budgeting and are anticipated to be considered by their counties shortly.

“The fact that COVID intervening in the mix, actually helped highlight the critical need of broadband,” said David Cleveland, Executive Director for East Texas Council of Governments. “Broadband is not just for entertainment purposes anymore, it’s really the life blood of our economy.”

On Friday, Nov. 18, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) released its pre-production draft of new broadband maps.

The National Broadband Map shows which locations in the country lack adequate broadband service and help determine which locations are eligible to receive a portion of the $42 billion that was allocated by the bipartisan infrastructure bill for broadband upgrades in areas lacking adequate service.

ETCOG has been working county-by-county with local decision makers since January 2021 to help identify our region’s most critical broadband needs.

