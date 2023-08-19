NEW YORK (WPIX) – Chris Peluso, a Broadway actor who appeared in “Mamma Mia!” and several other productions, has died at the age of 40, his family confirmed to Playbill.

Playbill reported that Peluso stepped away from the spotlight back in 2022 to deal with schizoaffective disorder. His cause of death wasn’t revealed.

In addition to his role in “Mamma Mia!” on Broadway, Peluso was also described by Playbill as a “favored understudy” who covered roles in “Assassins,” “Lestat” and “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.” He was also a member of multiple touring productions of “Wicked,” playing the part of Fiyero.

Actor Chris Peluso (L) and actress Christine Dwyer attend the 68th Annual Tony Awards Gala at The Plaza Hotel on June 8, 2014, in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

More recently, he appeared in the London productions of “Death Takes a Holiday,” “Show Boat” and “Miss Saigon.”

Peluso is survived by his wife and two children.

Linda Goodrich, the interim chair of the musical theater department at Michigan University, identified Peluso as a “loving, charismatic, and divinely gifted” member of the department’s alma mater in a tribute she posted to social media this week.

“Our hearts go out to his family,” Goodrich wrote.