Brookshire Grocery Co. donates $150K to 30 non-profits in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Brookshire Grocery Co. donated $150,000 from FRESH 15 to 30 non-profits in the Tyler area.

Brookshire Grocery Co. held a ceremony on Wednesday in the FRESH parking lot.

The benefiting organizations include:

  • Tyler Fire Department
  • Tyler Police Department
  • FitSteps for Life
  • Breckenridge Village
  • The Mentoring Alliance
  • Children’s Advocacy Center
  • Children’s Village
  • Literacy Council of Tyler
  • SPCA
  • Hookset Brothers Combat Recovery
  • Champions for Children
  • The Arc of Smith County
  • Gold Network of East Texas
  • The Fostering Collective
  • Habitat for Humanity of Smith County
  • Finn’s Friends
  • Cisco Senior Nutrition Program
  • Susan G Komen Greater Central & East Texas
  • Refuge of Light
  • Hearts Way Hospice of Northeast Texas
  • Texas College Legacy Scholarship Fund
  • Tyler Lions Youth Sport
  • Christian Women Job Corp.
  • TJC Black Student Association
  • TJC Hispanic Student Organization
  • Hispanic American Association
  • Greater East Texas Black Nurses Association
  • East Texas Lighthouse of the Blind
  • Starbrite Therapeutic Equestrian Center
  • Tyler Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center

Several organizations spoke at the ceremony including Starbrite Therapeutic Equestrian Center, The Tyler Fire Department, and the Breckenridge Village.

