Brookshire Grocery Co. donates $150K to 30 non-profits in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Brookshire Grocery Co. donated $150,000 from FRESH 15 to 30 non-profits in the Tyler area.
Brookshire Grocery Co. held a ceremony on Wednesday in the FRESH parking lot.
The benefiting organizations include:
- Tyler Fire Department
- Tyler Police Department
- FitSteps for Life
- Breckenridge Village
- The Mentoring Alliance
- Children’s Advocacy Center
- Children’s Village
- Literacy Council of Tyler
- SPCA
- Hookset Brothers Combat Recovery
- Champions for Children
- The Arc of Smith County
- Gold Network of East Texas
- The Fostering Collective
- Habitat for Humanity of Smith County
- Finn’s Friends
- Cisco Senior Nutrition Program
- Susan G Komen Greater Central & East Texas
- Refuge of Light
- Hearts Way Hospice of Northeast Texas
- Texas College Legacy Scholarship Fund
- Tyler Lions Youth Sport
- Christian Women Job Corp.
- TJC Black Student Association
- TJC Hispanic Student Organization
- Hispanic American Association
- Greater East Texas Black Nurses Association
- East Texas Lighthouse of the Blind
- Starbrite Therapeutic Equestrian Center
- Tyler Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center
Several organizations spoke at the ceremony including Starbrite Therapeutic Equestrian Center, The Tyler Fire Department, and the Breckenridge Village.