Bryan Hughes’ ‘Heartbeat Bill’ clears final vote in House before going to governor

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The “Heartbeat Bill” sponsored by state Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, cleared another hurdle on Thursday. It passed its third reading in the Texas House by a vote of 83 to 64.

The bill, which the Texas Senate previously passed, will go back to the Senate for possible amendments. It then will be presented to Gov. Greg Abbott, who has indicated he will sign it into law.

If it becomes law, Texas will ban abortions as early six weeks — before some women know they are pregnant — and allow people to sue doctors and others who perform such restricted abortions

“Once that heartbeat is detected, that life is protected,” Rep. Shelby Slawson, the House sponsor of the measure, said Wednesday. “For far too long, abortion has meant the end of a beating heart.”

“The Texas Heartbeat Act is novel in approach, allowing for citizens to hold abortionists accountable through private lawsuits. The bill does not punish women who obtain abortions,” Texas Right to Life said in a statement.

Critics say it will allow abortion opponents to flood the courts with lawsuits to harass doctors, patients, nurses and domestic violence counselors.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.