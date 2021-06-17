Bryan mass shooting suspect indicted on multiple charges

The Brazos County Grand Jury indicted the suspect of a deadly mass shooting in Bryan from April 8th on Thursday.

Larry Bolin faces a murder charge for the death of Timothy Smith and an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge in connection with the shootings at Kent Moore Warehouse.

The people who witnessed this tragic incident are still trying to process what happened.

“I turned my phone down. I told my daughter that I loved her, and my boyfriend,” said Amelia Rodriguez. “I didn’t know what was going to happen. I thought it was several people involved.”

Investigators say it was only one person – Bollin.

Police responded to the shooting at 350 Stone City Drive around 2:30 p.m.

“I heard the gunshots and took off running once everyone else did,” Chad said.

“I feel bad for they family,” Christian Taylor said. “You know, it’s just crazy man. It all happened all of a sudden.”

Kent Moore Cabinets Warehouse employee Marc Barren says he did not expect this from Bollin.

“The dude is kind of quiet. He is kind of….dude you would not expect to do this type of stuff,” Barren said. “I guess that’s why people didn’t expect stuff like this to happen.”

Bollins’ bond is currently set at a combined $2.2 million for the murder of Timothy Smith and the attempted murder of Trooper Juan Rojas Tovar.