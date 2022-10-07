BULLARD, Texas (KETK) — Save Rocky the Great Dane Rescue and Rehab in Bullard is asking the community for donations after closing its doors to new intakes so that the rescue can catch up on its animals’ existing medical bills.

The rescue said they have always prided themselves in giving the Great Danes the best and going above and beyond for them. According to SRGDRR, the rescue now has $69,000 in “high emergency” vet bills that don’t include routine visits, altering or monthly preventions.

The rescue takes in Great Danes from across the country to help the dogs’ in emergency situations or to rehabilitate the rescues. They place dogs of all ages in foster homes and have received around 10 owner surrender requests daily and pleas from shelters.

To donate to the rescue, click here.