Bullard ISD to close Early Childhood campus and require all students to wear masks

BULLARD, Texas (KETK)- The Bullard ISD superintendent announced that the Early Childhood campus will be closing temporarily and now all students in the district must wear masks.

Superintendent Jack Lee said the number of students and staff from the district who are quarantining due to COVID-19 exposure is increasing. Additionally, 75% of the total number of students that have been affected are enrolled in the Elementary, Primary, and Early Childhood campuses.

The younger campuses from the district did not require masks previously, but that is changing.

Starting on October 13, all students at Bullard ISD will be required to wear a mask at school. The district will also provide students with a reusable or one-time use mask if they need one.

Also, the Early Childhood campus has experienced the most COVID-19 related absences in the district, so the campus will be closed on October 13 and 14 for deep cleaning. No other campuses will be closed on those days.

“Student safety the highest priority, and it will forever remain the highest priority. As always, we want the best for our students, and we know that you do too,” said Lee.

Parents can also view the district’s COVID-19 Tracker here.