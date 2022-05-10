BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – A Bullard woman was arrested last week and accused of misrepresenting funds between $2,500 and $30,000, per local judicial records.

46-year-old Misty Adair was taken into custody by Bullard PD back on May 6 and charged with theft of property and misapplication of fiduciary property.

The investigation began after a tipster said there “were improprieties” with financial accounts for “Youth for Agriculture,” a local nonprofit. An investigation revealed Adair was the account manager for the organization.

Bullard Police released a statement about Adair’s arrest, but did not list details on what evidence was discovered to prompt her to be charged.

Both charges are state jail felonies, which each carry a maximum sentence of two years in prison. Adair was released after posting a $60,000 bond.