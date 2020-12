PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – A Grapevine distillery, Tahwahkaro Distilling Co. recently moved to Palestine.

The distillery announced a sneak peak of the transition in front of their new home on December 1.

A few days after on December 4, the company announced that they moved to Palestine at the former Coors distribution house that has 37,000 Square feet and nine acres.

Jason Jackson, the co-founder, said they will be creating a destination style distillery.