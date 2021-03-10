Biomerics breaks ground on expansion in Athens expected to create 50 jobs

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — Biomerics has broken ground on an expansion in Athens that is expected to add about 50 jobs.

“We’re kicking off another 24,000 square-foot building that will add 10,000 square feet in manufacturing space so we can keep growing,” Biomerics FMI President Todd McFarland, said in a statement released by the city.

The expansion will include professional office space, engineering labs, quality inspection labs, a 10,000 square-foot class 8 clean room and machining center, the announcement said.

Biomerics, which makes medical equipment, employs 420 people at its five-facility campus in Athens.

Todd McFarland, president of Biomerics

Officials with the company and city broke ground on the expansion last week.

“Last year was a challenge, as it was for everybody, but we’re coming back strong this year. With everything we have in the pipeline, we just expect to grow,” McFarland said.

Travis Sessions, Biomerics CEO, said the company is excited to expand its footprint in Athens.

“Biomerics FMI has storied history in this community and we look forward to continuing this legacy,” he said.

Athens Mayor Monte Montgomery said the groundbreaking was a great day for Athens.

Athens Economic Development Board President Will Traxson praised the company for being a “huge blessing to our community. … We really, truly appreciate what you’ve done here. We want to continue that support and continue that relationship.”

The new building is expected to be ready in October.