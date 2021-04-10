Brookshire’s extends senior, first responder discounts till early May

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Brookshire Grocery Co. will extend their discount programs for senior citizens and critical and emergency service providers for a limited time.

The discounts will continue through all four of it’s banners- Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market and Fresh by Brookshire’s.

The company has offered both the discount programs since March 2020.

BGC will extend the 5% daily discount for senior citizens until May 4, 2021. The discount is available upon request for customers aged 60 and older with a valid ID.

The company said that they will still strongly encourage the first two hours of operation to be reserved for senior citizens and critical and emergency service providers.

The discount is also available for first-responders including EMS, fire department law enforcement, hospital personnel, and active-duty military. To receive the discount at checkout, critical and emergency service providers must present active first responder, hospital or military identifications or name badges.

The store brand discount applies to Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods and Spring Market branded products, along with Goldenbrook, Pure Harmony, Top Care, Simply Done, Paws, Tippy Toes, Full Circle, CharKing, Wide Awake Coffee Co., Over the Top, That’s Smart and Culinary Tours. Some exclusions apply and may not be combined with other discount offers.