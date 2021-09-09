Crumbl Cookies to open new store in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- Crumbl Cookies is opening a new location in East Texas.

The store will be located in the Longview Towne Crossing shopping center at 3098 N. Eastman Road in Suite 108. It will be near the Kohl’s Department Store.

According to the city of Longview, a contractor has filed a permit for construction for the business.

Crumbl Cookies was co-founded by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley, who are cousins. They opened their first store in Logan, Utah in 2017.

Now, the company operates 200 bakeries in 32 states. It is the fastest growing cookie business in the country. They are known for their “award-winning” milk chocolate chip cookies and chilled pink sugar cookies.

In 2018, Crumbl decided on their four flavor weekly rotation. Currently, they add new flavors almost every week and try to improve their recipes, said the company.

Previously, Crumbl used to only serve fresh milk chocolate chip cookies for takeout and delivery, and later they also started to offer curbside pick up and nationwide shipping.