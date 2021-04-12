East Texas Chuck E. Cheese locations participate in Autism Awareness Month

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas Chuck E. Cheese locations are participating in Autism Awareness Month in April.
In Tyler and Longview Chuck E. Cheese are hosting sensory sensitive Sundays every week for children with Autism from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
In Texarkana, Tyler and Longview, the Chuck E. Cheeses host sensory sensitive Sundays on the first of every month from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Throughout April, Chuck E. Cheese guests will have the opportunity to donate to Autism Speaks by rounding their purchases to the nearest dollar. The contributions support Autism Speaks’ research, advocacy efforts, programs and services. The option to donate is available for in-person and online orders.
In 2016, Chuck E. Cheese partnered with the Center for Autism and Related Disorders to develop the program. CARP showed the company how they could turn their restaurants into a sensory-friendly play place for children on the spectrum.
Staff is also given training materials that explains what autism is and some of the characteristics that may be observed and useful tips.
Some of the benefits Chuck E. Cheese’s sensory Sundays include are:
- Less crowding and a quieter restaurant environment
- Dimmed Lighting
- The show and music turned down or off entirely
- Limited appearances by Chuck E.
- Ability to order off of full menu
- Access to play all games and rides
- All ages and siblings welcome
- No admission fees.
In addition to the benefits, the sound effects and volume of arcade games and entertainment show are turned down or off to ensure kids can play all the games they want in a sensory-sensitive manner. Chuck E. will come out for the Ticket Splash Show upon request to be mindful of all children’s needs.
