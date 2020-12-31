Energy Survey: Texas oil, gas industry showing signs of rebounding

FILE – In this April 24, 2015, file photo, pumpjacks work in a field near Lovington, N.M. Oil industry and environmental groups say they expect the Environmental Protection Agency to release a proposed rule over the next few days that will roll back requirements on detecting and plugging methane leaks at oil and gas facilities (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – The oil and gas industry in Texas is showing signs of rebounding. Since October, oil and gas activity has been on the rise, according to the Dallas Fed Energy Survey.

“The latest survey results show some signs of improvement in the oil and gas sector,” said Michael Plante, Dallas Fed senior research economist. “Business activity levels rose for the first time in a year, and firms became more optimistic about the outlook. Employment-related indicators fell again this quarter but at a more moderated pace than in previous quarters.”

A larger number of executives said they are optimistic that business will improve in the next six months and are less uncertain about the future, according to the survey of energy company representatives.

Oil production stabilized after dropping for three quarters and natural gas production increased slightly, the survey found. Spending by businesses was down but at rates much lower than earlier.

Employment in the energy industry continued to decline, but there were fewer layoffs, the survey found.

The survey samples oil and gas companies headquartered in Texas, southern New Mexico and northern Louisiana. Many have national and global operations. The survey uses data collected Dec. 9–17.