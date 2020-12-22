FDA warns companies illegally selling CBD products

HOUSTON (KETK) – Five companies, including a Houston based company, were given a warning about illegally selling CBD products.

The warning letters were issued to:

The letters addressed illegal marketing claiming to treat medical conditions such as claiming the CBD products can be used as “dietary supplements”.

“We remain focused on exploring potential pathways for CBD products to be lawfully marketed while also educating the public about these outstanding questions of CBD’s safety,” said FDA Principal Deputy Commissioner Amy Abernethy, M.D., Ph.D.

Wellness Biosciences, based in Houston, contained CBD products that were unapproved drugs. They were also accused of misbranding the products.

The FDA claimed that some of their products may be toxic to tissues in upper and lower airways.

The company must notify the FDA, within 15 days, of specific steps to address and fix the violations.