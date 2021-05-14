Former Amazon leader says because of innovation, education, Tyler economy is positioned to boom

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler Economic Development Council held an event on Friday with Mike Grella, the former head of economic development for Amazon.

Grella, who met with East Texans to discuss Tyler’s economic outlook, says East Texas is in a position of strength and believes that the economy in the area will boom over the next four years.

“What stuck out to me was the investments that are being made in education and innovation,” Grella told KETK.

He said he was excited to learn that UT Tyler and Tyler Junior College are developing curriculum for in-demand occupations.

Gross says East Texas can become one of the top spots in the nation to do business and that he expects more people will be moving into the area.

He started and led Amazon’s global economic development team in Seattle. Grella spent seven years with the technology company. His team obtained $10 billion of direct capital investment and made 100,000 jobs in more than 24 states and 15 countries.

He has experience in distribution and logistics and information technology.