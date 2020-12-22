Home repair program available for low, moderate-income in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Targeted Home Repair Program was made available in the city of Tyler.

The program allows people with low and moderate-income owner-occupied households, in the Hidden Palace subdivision, to get a grant up to $10,000 to make minor repairs to their homes interior and exterior.

In order to qualify, the household must live in a home in which repairs are requested.

Income limits are based on the household size:

The program was funded through the Neighborhood Services Community Development Block Grant and administered by Habitat for Humanity of Smith County.

Residents can download an application and or contact Deanna Gordon at 903-595-6630.

Homeowners can also visit the Habitat restore at 822 W. Front St. in Tyler.

The documentation required to be submitted with the application: