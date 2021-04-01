HOT SPOT: Tyler remains attractive market for new retailers, restaurants

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — In the old Toys R Us store on Loop 323 in Tyler a sign hangs in the window announcing that the building will soon be the home of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, a nation retailer of closeout merchandise.

Scott Martinez, the president and CEO of Tyler Economic Development Council, says residents will likely see more signs just like that one before the year is out as more retailers choose to come to Tyler and other locations in East Texas.

GROWTH

With a population now well over 100,000 Tyler is attractive to retailers, Martinez said.

“Tyler is unique in that it is a regional hub,” he said. “During the day our population in town doubles as people come here to work.”

Tyler often functions as a city twice its official population.

He said major retailers look for sustained population growth and residents with “buying power.”

The average wage of a worker in the Tyler area is $43,232 which increased 2.1% in the region over the preceding four quarters of the year, said information from TEDC.

Tyler has averaged double-digit growth for many years and the growth is showing no signs of slowing.

In 2019, Business Insider magazine ranked Tyler ninth among the 12 Texas cities with the highest net population growth from 2010 to 2018. In 2020, the website wallethub.com reported that Tyler was No. 189 in its list of the fastest growing cities in the United States.

ECONOMIC OUTLOOK

In January, economist Ray Perryman said Tyler is well positioned to take advantage of growth opportunities coming out of the economic slow down caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tyler ranks high for having good medical facilities, a well-trained workforce and high quality of life — all of which are in demand by companies looking for a place to locate or expand, Perryman said.

“Livability (of a city) has become very important,” he said. “The quality of the community is important because you want your workers to stay there.”

NEW BUSINESSES

Several businesses and restaurants have announced they are coming or recently opened in the area.