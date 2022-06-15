IRVING, Texas (KETK) – Another company has moved its headquarters to Texas in what Gov. Greg Abbott calls a “major win” for the Lone Star State.

Caterpillar is the world’s leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment. Instead of being housed in Deerfield, Illinois, their global headquarters will now be in their existing office in Irving.

“We believe it’s in the best strategic interest of the company to make this move, which supports Caterpillar’s strategy for profitable growth as we help our customers build a better, more sustainable world,” said Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby.

The transition will begin this year, though the company did not give a specific date.

“Caterpillar’s global headquarters relocation is a major win for the people of North Texas and the entire state, now making Texas home to 54 Fortune 500 corporate headquarters. I am proud to welcome Caterpillar’s headquarters to Texas and am excited for the economic opportunities this will create for Texans. Businesses of all sizes and people from all backgrounds can grow and succeed in the Lone Star State because we champion a world-class economic environment fueled by the lowest business operating costs in the nation, a reasonable regulatory environment, and a lower cost of living coupled with an exceptional quality of life. Caterpillar’s relocation to Irving is a testament to the boundless opportunity Texas has to offer, and I look forward to working alongside this global leader as we keep the American Dream a reality for every Texan.” Gov. Greg Abbott

Texas houses the most Fortune 500 companies in the nation now, with Caterpillar bringing the state’s total to 54.