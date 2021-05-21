Legend Energy lays off 118 from Longview office

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Legend Energy Services has notified the Texas Workforce Commission that it has laid off 118 workers from its Gregg County offices.

The company provides coiled tubing, pumping and related services for the petroleum industry. It is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Legend Energy has filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification with the TWC noting that the layoffs occurred on May 15.

Under certain circumstances, company must inform the TWC of closures and layoffs.

The company has not released a statement regarding the layoffs. Company representatives did not immediately return calls or emails from KETK.

Legend Energy also has offices in Teague, Bowie and Andrews, Texas; and Dickinson, North Dakota, according to its website.

Despite the layoffs, Wayne Mansfield, president and CEO of Longview Economic Development Corp., said the area’s economy is showing strength and rebounding from losses during the pandemic.

“A number of companies are hiring,” he said.

Those who lose their jobs with Legend will be able to receive assistance from the Texas Workforce Commission, Mansfield said.