LIST: Businesses in East Texas that will be closed due to wintry weather

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Many businesses are closing their doors temporarily due to the icy weather that will all across East Texas.
CLOSED SUNDAY:
- The Word of Life church located in Frankston will be closed Sunday.
- Green Acres Baptist Church service will be cancelled. Worship will be available on Livestream.
CLOSED MONDAY:
- The Gregg County Courthouse will be closed Monday.
- Healthy Figures weight loss clinic in Tyler and Longview will be closed on Monday
- Precision Spine Care in Tyler, Longview and Texarkana will be closed on Monday.
