LIST: Businesses in East Texas that will be closed due to wintry weather

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Many businesses are closing their doors temporarily due to the icy weather that will all across East Texas.

CLOSED SUNDAY:

  • The Word of Life church located in Frankston will be closed Sunday.
  • Green Acres Baptist Church service will be cancelled. Worship will be available on Livestream.

CLOSED MONDAY:

  • The Gregg County Courthouse will be closed Monday.
  • Healthy Figures weight loss clinic in Tyler and Longview will be closed on Monday
  • Precision Spine Care in Tyler, Longview and Texarkana will be closed on Monday.

