Longview cable television receives $5.5 million investment for 1-gigabit internet

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Cable Television announced that they received a $5.5 million investment to provide Longview community homes and business access a better internet experience.

“2021 will be an exciting time for the Longview area. There are not many cities or towns in America that offer a Gig service to all their customers, and we will be providing it throughout all of our 1,000 plus miles of plant. We are proud to continue our over 55-year service to the community as the leading cutting-edge provider for internet, television, voice and cloud services.” Don Deem, Regional Vice President, Longview Cable TV

The $5.5 million project will expand the Cableynx Broadband service. The residential community will also get more options for their internet service.

In the press conference, Longview said that they wanted to make their city become more like a Gig City like that of a Tennessee town called Chattanooga.

Becoming a Gig City means Longview could provide 20 to 200 times the maximum speed available than in other communities.