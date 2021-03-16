Longview native becomes creative director of in-house fashion brands for Walmart

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview native Brandon Maxwell was named Creative Director for Walmart fashion brands Free Assembly and Scoop.

According to a release, this collaboration was a first of Walmart’s private brand apparel business.

Maxwell will oversee the four seasonal collections of the brands. Maxwell will start influencing the holiday 2021 collections before his collections drop in spring 2022.

As creative director, Maxwell will be responsible for collection design and providing input into material selection, sourcing and production. He will also be involved in brand marketing initiatives and campaigns.

Maxwell has served as a fashion director for Lady Gaga and received the 2020 AAFA Designer of the Year Award. He was also awarded the 2019 Texas Medal of Art Award.

Maxwell was also a judge for “Project Runway” in 2019.