Lowe’s in Tyler receives extra shipment of generators

Business

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Lowe’s on South Broadway received 192 electric generators on Tuesday.

The assistant store manager said people were waiting early Tuesday morning for the shipment to arrive.

One customer said he was very fortunate to have electricity, but his son had been without it for over a day.

“He’s down from Colorado. I took him my small generator last night, but it didn’t heat his little RV,” he called me last night and told me he could still see his breath.

The assistant store manager said the generators were going fast.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51