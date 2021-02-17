Lowe’s in Tyler receives extra shipment of generators

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Lowe’s on South Broadway received 192 electric generators on Tuesday.

The assistant store manager said people were waiting early Tuesday morning for the shipment to arrive.

One customer said he was very fortunate to have electricity, but his son had been without it for over a day.

“He’s down from Colorado. I took him my small generator last night, but it didn’t heat his little RV,” he called me last night and told me he could still see his breath.

The assistant store manager said the generators were going fast.