Mary V’s closes after 57 years since it first opened in 1964

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After 57 years of being in business, Mary V’s closes its doors.

Mary V’s was a contemporary women’s boutique that specialized in high end apparel and accessories.

“This is not something we decided over night, this is something we’ve been really thinking and pondering on for a long time,” Owner Shelby Burkett, said in the announcement posted on the store’s Facebook page.

Due to COVID-19, and the pandemic, many businesses had to close their stores either temporarily, or close for good.

“With the events of this year, it just made our decision easier, having to go to quarantine and COVID-19,” they said.

The most important factor the owner took away from her 18 years of working for and owning it for 12 years is her relationship with her friends and customers and the community.