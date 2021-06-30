Paris Harley-Davidson, Chapman Powersports, purchases Lone Star Harley, announces second location coming to Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The owner of Paris Harley-Davidson and Chapman Powersports announced a second location will be coming to to Tyler.

Cody Chapman, the owner of the company recently purchased Lone Star Harley Davidson as a majority owner.

There are no plans to change the branded name of Lone Star Harley, store located at 1211 Loop 283, according to a release.

“I’ve always loved Tyler so when the opportunity arose to expand our operations here, I was

thrilled. It truly is a dream location.” said Chapman.

Customers will be able to expect big changes to the dealership in the next few months.

“We plan to upgrade the building, we will be offering more inventory, expanding the parts department, overhaul the service department and increasing the clothing line,” added Chapman.

Chapman plans on building a new location in the near future and said the store will have the same feel as the Paris location.

“I want to clone the staff in Paris and put the same talent in the Tyler location,” said Chapman. “We will also be housing a state-of-the-art Dyno Machine at the Paris location for tuning and we will be able to run inventory back and forth from Tyler to ensure bikes are performing at top level and achieving the highest horsepower levels.”