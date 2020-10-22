Target to offer shopping reservations to beat the holiday crowds

MIAMI, FLORIDA – AUGUST 19: A sign is seen outside of a Target store on August 19, 2020 in Miami, Florida. The company announced record-setting sales growth online and at established stores over the past three months causing Target shares to go up by more than 12%. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (NEXSTAR) – As part of Target’s new safety measures, the company announced Thursday it will be offering shopping reservations for the holidays, among other changes.

“To ensure guests have enough space to shop safely and comfortably, Target continues to monitor and, when needed, limit the total number of people inside stores at one time,” according to a news release. “This holiday, guests can visit Target.com/line to see if there is a line outside their local store, and if so, can reserve a spot in line.”

Target will text shoppers to notify them when it is their turn to enter the store.

“As we’ve navigated the pandemic, that focus has evolved to ensure we’re also creating the safest place for our guests to shop,” said Target CEO Brian Cornell. “As we approach the holidays, guests can feel confident in choosing Target – a safe experience, incredible value, and a differentiated assortment that will help them celebrate the joy of the season.”

Target is also rolling out Wallet, a mobile payment option that will allow for “a contactless self-checkout experience” and MyCheckout, which allows employees to help shoppers check out anywhere in the store.

Target is also enhancing the company’s same-day services by doubling drive-up spots, eliminating barcode scanning during drive-up for an app code, allowing more flexibility for order pickups and expanding same-day services.

