Texas Roadhouse to open in Lufkin, bring 280 new jobs

Lufkin, Texas (KETK)- Texas Roadhouse is opening a location in Lufkin, and they will create 280 new jobs in the city.

The restaurant will be at 4500 S. Medford Drive and they will open on July 26.

But, before the location opens their doors to all customers, they will serve food for guests at The Family Crisis Center of East Texas, The Salvation Army, Godtell Ministries and local first responders. They will be the first people to try the restaurant’s Texas sized steaks and sides that are made from scratch.

Texas Roadhouse will also hold invitation-only pre-opening events to raise funds for Riley’s Cause and Family Legacy.

“Being a strong community partner is part of our mission,” says Managing Partner Ty Ngov. “Both of these organizations serve as a lifeline for families across this region. We’ll do whatever we can to support these amazing charities to provide basic needs and support to those who need help.”

The restaurant is also hiring employees. Those interested are encouraged to apply online at apply.texasroadhouse.com

The restaurant will be open for dinner only Monday through Thursday from 4:00 –10:00 p.m., Friday 4:00 – 11:00 p.m.

They will be open for lunch and dinner Saturday, 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. and Sunday, 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.