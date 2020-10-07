The City of Marshall approves grant program for small businesses

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The Marshall City Commission approved a reimbursement grant program so support local businesses.

The Small Business Grant Fund will provide a one-time reimbursement of up to $2,500 to companies who have purchased equipment, supplies, software, safety equipment and faced financial hardship to adapt their business to state and federal guidelines after March 1, 2020.

Some qualifications include:

Locally owned small businesses with a storefront

Businesses must be inside the city limits of Marshall, Texas

Businesses must be sales-tax producing

Businesses must have been open and operating since January 1, 2020, and have at least three employees.

The grant application must include paid receipts.

Explanation of the purpose of the purchase.

The US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant provided funding for this program to the City of Marshall.

Applications will be viewed by city staff for completion and eligibility.

Based on the review, the city staff will make recommendations for approval by the city commission.

Applications will be available at the Community and Economic Development Office at 401 S. Alamo Blvd. during business hours.

Applications will also be available online at www.marshalltexas.net on the Planning and Development Department homepage.