U Bank plans to open branch in Chandler

CHANDLER, Texas (KETK) — A new bank is coming to Chandler. Huntington-based U Bank has announced it plans to open a branch at 522 Texas Highway, Suite D.
U Bank has two banks in Lufkin and one each in Huntington, Tyler, Bullard and Nacogdoches.
U Bank promotes itself as a “locally-owned, community-oriented bank that builds strong working relationships with each and every one” of its customers.
The bank says it is committed to “common-sense banking” and “taking a practical, no-nonsense approach to solving problems.”
- Wednesday Midday Forecast: Afternoon Showers & Storms
- It’s National Beer Day. Here’s how many brews people drink in a week
- SUPER SALE: Rare Superman comic sells for record $3.25M
- Texas State Rep. Talarico shares he has diabetes while announcing insulin price cap legislation
- EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: 200 migrants caught before dawn; South Texas border agents say ‘they’re everywhere’