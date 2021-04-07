U Bank plans to open branch in Chandler

CHANDLER, Texas (KETK) — A new bank is coming to Chandler. Huntington-based U Bank has announced it plans to open a branch at 522 Texas Highway, Suite D.

U Bank has two banks in Lufkin and one each in Huntington, Tyler, Bullard and Nacogdoches.

U Bank promotes itself as a “locally-owned, community-oriented bank that builds strong working relationships with each and every one” of its customers.

The bank says it is committed to “common-sense banking” and “taking a practical, no-nonsense approach to solving problems.”

