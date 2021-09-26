Whataburger ‘brings the chill’ with new Playmate Elite Cooler, fanny pack in collaboration with Igloo

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Whataburger’s merchandise store ‘Whatastore’ and Igloo, two Texas originals for more than 70 years, introduced a new special-edition Playmate Elite cooler and fanny pack cooler bag.

Both Igloo and Whataburger, founded in 1947 and 1950, are celebrating more than seven decades with the release.

“Teaming up with Whataburger, our Texan neighbor for more than 70 years, has been such a treat for us,” said Brian Garofalow, Chief Marketing Officer at Igloo. “All of us at Igloo are big fans and regular customers; in fact, Whataburger being enjoyed in the Igloo cafeteria is a daily occurrence! And now with this Whataburger Collection, which we like to call our ‘Whatacoolers,’ we’re giving fans a fun way to keep their drinks cold until it’s time to devour their next tasty Whataburger.”

The cooler is made in the USA, features ‘THERMECOOL’ foam, a cleaner and eco-friendly insulation. It is adorned with Whataburger’s signature colors and has Igloo’s trademarked tent-top design for easy to use and carry. The push-button lid is designed for one-handed operation. The lid swings open to either side for easy access to contents.

The dimensions of the cooler are 14.88″ by 15.88″ and holds up to 30 12-ounce cans.

“No matter where our fans are headed this fall, we look forward to being part of the new memories they make with Whataburger and Igloo in tow,” said Rich Scheffler, Whataburger Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “Our fans are sure to enjoy our iconic orange-and-white stripes on this new Playmate Elite. What a perfect cooler!”

In addition to the cooler, they also introduced a new fanny pack.

The fanny pack has plenty of space for drinks, keys, phones and even a burger or two.

The bag has an adjustable strap, a lightweight insulated liner that is leak-resistant and is easy to clean. There is one large pocket and a small front zipper pocket to store smaller accessories.

The all-new special-edition Igloo x Whataburger “Whatacooler” retails for $49.99, and the Whataburger “Whatacooler” Fanny Pack cooler bag retails for $29.99. The special-edition “Whatacooler” collection is available now at igloocoolers.com/whataburger and shop.whataburger.com, while supplies last.