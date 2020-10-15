Wood County allows bars, wineries and breweries to open 50%

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Wood County Judge, Lucy Hebron, recently announced that they will allow bars, wineries and breweries to open at 50% capacity if COVID-19 hospitalization rates are below a certain threshold.

“Because our residents have been following CDC guidelines in efforts to stay safe and because we need to get back to business, I opted in. I know most businesses would prefer to be open at 100% while others think we are not cautious enough.” Lucy Hebron, Wood County Judge

Recently Governor Greg Abbott announced that bars may reopen at 50%.