WorkHub to close Jan. 31; cites COVID-19 business woes

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – WorkHub, a Tyler-based company that provides shared workspace, announced on Tuesday that it will close at the end of January as a result of the “economic effects of COVID-19.”

“This has been an extremely personal and difficult decision to make, and I truly understand the impact this closure will have. That is why I am fully committed to supporting our staff and members as we positively work through this transition process together.” Yaziri ‘Yo’ Orrostieta, CEO of WorkHub

WorkHub can now no longer justify remaining open after continuing to lose members since the onset of the pandemic, the announcement said.

The 35,000 square-foot facility is located at 7922 S. Broadway Ave. Members can access meeting rooms and mail services through Jan. 31.

WorkHub opened in 2018 and has provided a share workspace for more than 416 companies and 1,500 entrepreneurs.