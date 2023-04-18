TYLER, Texas (KETK) — In early February, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake ripped through the city of Antakya in southern Turkey. It left tens of thousands dead and rubble that was visible for miles.

Texas Baptist Men, from East Texas, was on the ground there working for two weeks providing relief to victims of the earthquake and are now back home.

Antakya, Turkey is a city of 400,000 people and in a matter of seconds, 300,000 of them became homeless.

“You cannot say no to God’s calling,” said Texas Baptist Men member, Chris Roberts.

They saw families lost and devastation.

“We saw one little boy who lost his entire family in the earthquake. They were killed when the building went down, so it’s just complete destruction,” said Roberts.

Tall buildings crumbled to the ground and homes are in pieces.

“Building after building. There’s just rubble out in the street, buildings cracked, falling on their sides it looked like a war zone to me,” said Roberts.

The group of six worked 10-hour days to help with immediate needs like building temporary homes.

This is not Robert Watson’s first time helping overseas.

“The one we were building was a tent shelter that was a little more substantial, had more insulation in it, and would be longer-term temporary house,” said Watson.

Texas Baptist men have also added water filtration systems for clean drinking water.

“We are helping buy materials for other teams to build houses as well. If we are not able to go back, we have materials for other teams to go back and do the same thing we were doing,” said Watson.

They shared the Gospel in a place that is special to their faith.

“According to Acts 11 this is the first place we were called Christians,” said Roberts.

Despite the destruction, they added that people there were so appreciative. Many of them young and old cried happy tears for the shelter they were being provided.