Canton man dies in motorcycle crash in Henderson County

TYLER ,Texas (KETK)- A motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene of a two vehicle accident on October 5, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Troopers responded to a fatal crash involving two vehicles last night at 8:29 p.m. on RM-2329, about 4.6 miles east of Henderson County.

According to investigators, the driver of a 2002 Kawasaki motorcycle, Maury Andrew Sides, 56, of Canton was traveling eastbound on RM-2329, and a 2013 Dodge Ram driven by Richard Joe Cech, 75, of Malakoff was traveling on the west side of the same road.

The Kawasaki motorcycle drifted into the westbound lane and hit the Dodge.

Judge Randy Daniel pronounced Sides dead at the scene. The 56-year-old was taken to Hannigan Smith Funeral Home in Athens.

Cech and a passenger who was with him, Thelma Jane Cech, 62 of Malakoff were not injured.

The crash is still being investigated.