Cardi B And Offset Celebrate New Year’s Eve 2023 at E11EVEN on Dec. 31, 2022 in Miami, Florida. ( Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN)

(KTLA) – A new Valentine’s Day-inspired meal is coming to participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide, courtesy of rappers Cardi B and Offset.

On Monday, the fast-food chain announced its partnership with the rap couple: the “Cardi B and Offset” meal. The collaboration marks McDonald’s first celebrity duo meal, a news release said, but is just the latest star-studded promotion from the fast food chain.

The meal includes the couple’s go-to McDonald’s order, plus items people can share with their special someone. The new meal combo will be available at participating restaurants starting on Valentine’s Day, according to the company.

The Cardi B and Offset meal includes:

Cardi B’s order of a classic McDonald’s cheeseburger paired with BBQ sauce and a large Coca-Cola

Offset’s order of a Quarter Pounder with Cheese and a large Hi-C Orange Lava Burst

Plus, a large order of fries and an Apple Pie to share with your Valentine

The Cardi B & Offset Meal features the couple’s go-to orders, plus a few items to share. (McDonald’s)

“Whether it’s going for a date night or grabbing a bite after late-night studio sessions… I’m always asking Offset to take me to McDonald’s,” Cardi B said in a statement. “And now, Offset and I have a meal named after us! I want all my fans to try it – especially with that BBQ sauce.”

A throwback Valentine’s Day card will also be included with the meal.

McDonald’s has been partnering with other celebrities in recent years.

In 2020, McDonald’s collaborated with singers Travis Scott – the meal was so popular, some locations reportedly faced ingredient shortages – and J Balvin. The next year, McDonald’s partnered with Saweetie and Mariah Carey. The fast food giant also worked with K-Pop superstars BTS, offering McNuggets and dipping sauces inspired by those served in South Korea.