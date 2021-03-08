Carter BloodCare to host blood drive at Classic Toyota-Mercedez Benz in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Carter BloodCare will host a blood drive at Classic Toyota-Mercedez Benz in Tyler.

The blood drive will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday March 12 at 1717 WSW Loop 323 in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus.

Those interested to receive information or to schedule an appointment can contact Kelli Kelley at (903) 581-0600.

At the drive, donors will receive a free cholesterol check on each successful donation and will also receive a COVID-19 antibody test. Donors will be able to receive their results within one to two weeks through a secure portal on the blood center’s website.

Donors and staff are required to wear masks and between each donation surfaces are cleaned.

Potential blood donors may volunteer beginning at age 16 with parental consent. 17-year-olds may give independently and there is no upper age limit for donating blood. For more information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, call 1-800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.